Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Parkland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parkland

Parkland Trading Up 4.6 %

PKIUF stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. Parkland has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.