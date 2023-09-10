Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.77.

Get Parkland alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Parkland

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.37. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.85.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.9519231 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.