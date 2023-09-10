Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.77.

PKI opened at C$39.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.9519231 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

