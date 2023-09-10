PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,913 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 3.3% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,612,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,720. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

