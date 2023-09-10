PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.4% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Tesla stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.50. 118,559,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,796,720. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $788.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.23.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

