PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.72. 47,389,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,862,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.59 and its 200-day moving average is $358.18. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

