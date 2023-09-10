Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

PDCO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

