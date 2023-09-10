PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 783,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $59,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 60.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

PayPal stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

