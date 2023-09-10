PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 141.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.98. 15,373,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,534,637. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

