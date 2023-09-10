PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 35.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned about 0.15% of PDD worth $136,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. HSBC raised their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,872,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

