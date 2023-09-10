Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.38.

Penumbra stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.98. 841,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.92 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.76 and a 12-month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,389,531.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,805 shares of company stock worth $9,449,168. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

