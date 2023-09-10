PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.27 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.