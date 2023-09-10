Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Permian Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 141,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,255 over the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,097,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,199. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

