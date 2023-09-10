Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.