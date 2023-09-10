Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,452,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198,592 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.13% of Pfizer worth $304,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

