Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $15.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

