Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $344.26 on Friday. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 29.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $6,498,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

