Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,076,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

