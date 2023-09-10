Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 934,406 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.90% of HCA Healthcare worth $2,102,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,292,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,996.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.58. The stock had a trading volume of 990,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,207. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.69 and a 200-day moving average of $273.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

