Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.63 Billion Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,983,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,479,153 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.92% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,628,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,537. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

