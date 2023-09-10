Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.69 Billion Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 782,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,686,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,847. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

