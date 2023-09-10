Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.22 Billion Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.85% of Linde worth $3,218,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.