Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $5.51 Billion Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 999,230 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.05% of ASML worth $5,505,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $627.86. The stock had a trading volume of 873,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,146. The firm has a market cap of $247.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $686.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.21.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

