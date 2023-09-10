Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.14% of Humana worth $3,722,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

Humana Price Performance

HUM traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,681. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.01. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.