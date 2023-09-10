Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,115,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,742,502 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.02% of Ross Stores worth $4,363,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 874.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.36. 1,189,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

