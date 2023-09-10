Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,941,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 452,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.31% of Las Vegas Sands worth $1,892,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after acquiring an additional 742,471 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,344,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.14, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

