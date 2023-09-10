Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,455,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 878,814 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.07% of NIKE worth $2,018,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. 6,435,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235,714. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.