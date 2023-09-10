Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,930,271 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.60% of MetLife worth $1,595,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

