Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 246,007 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.70% of Synopsys worth $2,177,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,243,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $43,025,310 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.14. The stock had a trading volume of 830,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,559. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $471.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

