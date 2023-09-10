Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,354,626 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.43% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $5,412,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.09. 46,271,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,660,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,301.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

