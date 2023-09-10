Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 551,614 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $6,104,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.75. The stock had a trading volume of 993,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.06. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

