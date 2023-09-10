Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,130,927 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,016,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,130,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,605,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. 16,233,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,834,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.