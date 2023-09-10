Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,302,945 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,657,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,302,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.97% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,721,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.45. 1,088,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day moving average is $244.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

