Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 477,793 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,157,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.78% of Texas Instruments worth $3,005,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 105,752 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,159,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,762,000 after buying an additional 142,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.66. 3,301,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,326. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.39.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

