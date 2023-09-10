Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE PRME opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 88,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,210 over the last three months. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 772.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 109,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 741.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 219.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 415,771 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

