Proton (XPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $424,034.14

Proton (XPR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $15.14 million and $424,034.14 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 21,087,286,748 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

