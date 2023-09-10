Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 4.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $24,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.50. 622,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.53.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

