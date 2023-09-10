Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $248.00 at Argus

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Argus from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services stock opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

