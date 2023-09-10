Raydium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $39.03 million and $1.61 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Raydium Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,924,575 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
