Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after acquiring an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Shares of O stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

The business also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

