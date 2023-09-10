REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $13.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on REV Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REV Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in REV Group by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $776.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.98.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.