Reviewing Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) & CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and CFN Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.93 billion 1.12 $938.00 million $2.41 13.17 CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 3.80 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

98.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 8.70% 29.72% 6.21% CFN Enterprises -580.52% N/A -408.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interpublic Group of Companies and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 0 5 3 0 2.38 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.83%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in `January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

