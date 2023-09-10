Reviewing Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) & Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 21.69% 14.80% 1.14% Isabella Bank 25.64% 11.90% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bankwell Financial Group and Isabella Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Isabella Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.59%. Isabella Bank has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Isabella Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Isabella Bank is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Isabella Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $104.80 million 1.96 $37.43 million $4.57 5.72 Isabella Bank $79.46 million 1.93 $22.24 million $2.91 7.04

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Isabella Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

