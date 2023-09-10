Reviewing UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UMH Properties and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

UMH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.95%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $58.07, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. UMH Properties pays out -248.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares UMH Properties and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $195.78 million 4.91 -$4.85 million ($0.33) -44.61 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 12.41

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UMH Properties. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties -1.63% -1.02% -0.25% Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

