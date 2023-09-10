ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$0.55 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.85 price target on ROK Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of ROK opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

