Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 436,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $3,912,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 202,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.51. The company had a trading volume of 382,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,808. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $504.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

