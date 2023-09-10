Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYNA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,159.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,017. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

