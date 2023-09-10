Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$47.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKIUF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Parkland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Parkland has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

