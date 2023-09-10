Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 775

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 775 ($9.79) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.63) to GBX 887 ($11.20) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.74) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 815 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 740 ($9.35) in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

