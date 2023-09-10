Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target to $76.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SJW Group

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.56. SJW Group has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $83.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. SJW Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.